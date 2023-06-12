PM calls upon G20 to formulate action plan to achieve SDGs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made an appeal to the G20 countries to chalk out an action plan to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underlining the need for increased investment in fulfilling the SDGs and finding solutions to address the debt risks faced by many nations.

”I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the SDGs fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind. It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this,” he said addressing the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi via video message.

The PM said the global community’s efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable. He was also of the view that multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to expand the eligibility criteria, ensuring that finance was accessible to those in need.

”In India, we have made efforts to improve people’s lives in more than a hundred Aspirational Districts, which were pockets of under-development. Our experience shows that they have now emerged as the catalysts of growth in the country. I urge the G20 Development Ministers to study this model of development. It may be relevant as you work towards accelerating Agenda 2030,” Modi said.

Development, the PM said, was a core issue for the Global South. The countries of the Global South were severely impacted by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic. And, the food, fuel, and fertilizer crises because of geo-political tensions have delivered another blow.

One of the important issues before the Varanasi meet, the PM noted, was the growing data divide. High-quality data was critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery.

Democratisation of technology was an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology was being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity.

India was willing to share its experience with partner countries, he said and hoped the discussions amongst the ministers would result in tangible actions to promote data for discourse, data for development and data for delivery in developing countries.

The PM told the gathering that Indians held great respect for rivers, trees, mountains and all elements of nature. Traditional Indian thought promoted a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, he recalled he along with the UN Secretary General, launched Mission LiFE – Lifestyle. He said he was glad that this group was working to develop a set of High-Level Principles on LiFE. This would be a significant contribution to climate action.

Gender equality and women’s empowerment were crucial to achieve the SDGs, the PM observed, adding that in India women were setting the agenda for development and were also the agents of growth and change. ”I urge you to adopt a game-changing Action Plan for Women-led Development,” he told the G20 ministers.

At the outset, the PM welcomed the delegates to one of the oldest living cities of the mother of democracy. ”It is a fitting location for the G20 Development Ministers Meeting. Kashi has been a centre of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture, and spirituality for centuries. It has the essence of India’s diverse heritage and serves as a convergence point for people from all parts of the country. I am delighted that the G20 Development agenda has reached Kashi as well,” he added.