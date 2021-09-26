PM calls for keeping rivers clean in 81st episode of Mann Ki Baat

In his 81st monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast to the nation over All India Radio, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the importance of protecting rivers and saving every drop of water.

The monthly broadcast of Prime Minister Modi coincided with World Rivers Day. He exhorted people to organise river festivals once in a year in accordance with India’s age-old traditions.

“September 26 is an important day because it is related to Indian tradition and heritage. Today is World Rivers Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water. As we celebrate World River Day today, I urge the people across the country to mark a ‘river festival’ at least once a year,” Modi said in his opening remark.

The Prime Minister in this context particularly referred to efforts by womenfolk of Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu towards the revival of a virtually dead river Naagnadi.

“Years ago, the Naagnadi had all dried up. Because of that, the water level there had terribly gone down. But, the womenfolk there took up the cudgels to rejuvenate their river. And then…lo and behold – they got people connected, dug up canals through public participation, constructed check dams and recharge-wells. Friends, you too would be glad to know that today, the river is brimming with water,” the Prime minister said.

Modi took the opportunity to mention his government’s ambitious Namami Gange initiative to clean the river Ganges and the ongoing e-auction of gifts and mementoes received the proceeds of which go towards the programme.

“These days, a special E-auction is being held. This electronic auction pertains to gifts presented to me by people from time to time. The money that accrues through this E-auction is dedicated solely to the Namami Gange Campaign,” Modi further said.

Modi also mentioned the Swachh Bharat Mission and urged people to follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi by actively taking part in efforts to make cleanliness a national mission ahead of 2 October Gandhi Jayanti. He also called upon listeners to set a new record by registering maximum purchases of Khadi items on the day.

“I too would like to remind you again that on the 2nd of October, on revered Bapu’s birth anniversary, let us together aim for another new record. In your city wherever khadi is sold, handloom is sold, handicraft is sold and now that the festival of Diwali is there.., for the festive season, every khadi, handloom, cottage industry purchase of yours should strengthen the campaign for ‘Vocal for Local’, it should break all old records,” Modi said.

Before signing off, the Prime Minister once again urged people to follow all Covid protocols in the light of the approaching season of festivities. “Festivals are approaching, we’ve to continue our fight with COVID.’Team India’ is making new records every day, including vaccination which has made records internationally. No one should be devoid of this ‘Suraksha Chakra’, protocols should be followed,” Prime Minister stressed.