PM becomes most followed world leader on X with over 100 million followers

Setting another milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed world leader on the social media platform X with over 100 million followers.

Expressing happiness after crossing 100 million followers on social media platform X, PM Modi said he is happy to engage with the people on this “vibrant medium.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister for achieving the milestone.

“The Modi phenomenon trail blazes on X. Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on crossing the staggering 100 million follower mark on X. A leader whom the world looks up to, Modi Ji remains unchallenged as the most followed global leader,” Shah said on X.

“This achievement is a testament not only to his unparalleled popularity in India but also to his towering statesmanship on the global stage,” he added.

When comparing the social media followings of various Indian politicians, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of social media followers.

LoP Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million.

RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million).

Seeing PM Modi’s popularity on X, the world leaders are eager to engage with PM Modi on social media because connecting with him significantly boosts their own follower base, engagements, views and reposts.

PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes such as Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million) followers. He is ahead of even celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

Interestingly, in the last three years, PM Modi’s X handle has seen an impressive growth of approximately 30 million users.

His influence extends to YouTube and Instagram as well, where he has nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers respectively.

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used it for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. PM Modi has always used this platform organically, without ever resorting to paid promotions or bots.

With a blend of insightful and engaging posts on X, the PM has captivated millions around the globe. His rise in the digital sphere underscores his influential presence. It reflects his ability to resonate with a diverse and dynamic audience.