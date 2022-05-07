PM asks people to participate in logo design contest for India’s G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked people to participate in Logo Design Contest for India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency.

Responding to a tweet by the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the PM tweeted: “A special competition that celebrates the creativity of our youth. Do take part in this contest!”

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. It will host the G20 Summit in 2023. The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance. With the G20 Presidency, New Delhi will set the agenda for the meeting.

The MEA earlier today announced the launch of a logo design competition, asking for ideas that “uniquely represent Indian G20”.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “Delighted to announce the launch of a Logo Design Contest for India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency. Share with us your idea of what represents a uniquely Indian G20. We are open for entries till 07 June 2022.”

The G20 Presidency undertakes a wide range of activities to help members discuss and coordinate policy on matters of common interest.

The G20 comprises key advanced and emerging economies. The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Starting in 1999 with a meeting of the finance ministers and the central bank governors, the G20 has evolved into an annual summit involving the heads of states and governments.

This year the G20 summit will be held on 15-16 November in Bali under Indonesia’s presidency.