PM arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday for a three-day visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, he will co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with Macron on February 11.

Advertisement

The AI Action Summit, bringing together world leaders and global tech CEOs, will serve as a platform for discussions on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and the broader public good.

Advertisement

Following the AI summit, Modi and Macron will participate in bilateral engagements, including addressing the India-France CEOs Forum.

The two leaders will hold discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats to strengthen strategic cooperation.

On February 12, Modi and Macron will visit a war cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who made sacrifices during World War I.

Modi will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, where India is part of a consortium working to develop sustainable energy solutions.

India and France are also in talks to enhance civil nuclear cooperation through small modular reactors as part of a shared commitment to green energy and climate action.

Beyond defense collaboration, the two nations aim to deepen trade and investment ties, particularly in sectors such as clean energy, emerging technologies, and aviation.

France has become a key foreign direct investor in India, with over 1,000 French companies operating in the country.

As of December 2023, France ranked as India’s 11th largest foreign investor, with cumulative investments totaling $10.84 billion since April 2000.