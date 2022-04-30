Follow Us:
PM to address joint conference of CMs and CJs tomorrow

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 30, 2022 9:44 am

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

(ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers of states and chief justices of high courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi tomorrow.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The joint conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system.

The previous such conference was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under the eCourts Mission Mode Project.

