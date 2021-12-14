PM to address farmers on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the farmers during the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on 16 December 2021 at Anand in Gujarat via video conferencing.

The summit brings focus on natural farming. Farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods.

An official release said the government has been driven by the Prime Minister’s vision for farmer welfare. It has been committed to ensuring an increase in productivity so that farmers are able to maximise their agri-potential.

The government has initiated several measures to transform agriculture and increase farmers’ income. Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to sustainability of the system, cost reduction, market access and better value realization to farmers.

Zero Budget Natural Farming is a promising tool to minimise the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to the soil.

Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover around the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption.

To emphasise on such strategies and to deliver the message to farmers across the country, the Government of Gujarat is organising the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing. The three day summit, which began today, will conclude on 16 December. It is being attended by over 5000 farmers.