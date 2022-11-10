Plea filed in Kerala HC seeking probe into TVM mayor’s letter

A petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking CBI or judicial investigation into Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s purported letter seeking a list of CPI-M party members for appointment to various posts on a contract basis in the Corporation.

The petition was filed by GS Sreekumar, former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

In the petition moved through Advocate K. R. Rajkumar, it has been alleged that mayor Arya Rajendran and the LDF Parliamentary Party Secretary D.R. Anil who belongs to the ruling party, had requested the CPI-M district secretary to provide the list of party members for appointment to various posts in the Corporation

The petitioner alleged that more than a thousand illegal appointments were made in the corporation in two years.

The mayor’s letter to the district secretary of the party asking for a person for appointment is nepotism. The petitioner also alleges that there was breach of oath on the part of the mayor.

It is also alleged in the petition that corruption has become rampant after the incumbent mayor has taken the oath and “is allowing nepotism to be promoted”.

A letter purportedly sent by Thiruvananthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran to the CPI-M district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan seeking a ‘priority list’ of candidates from the party for contractual appointments in the Corporation kicked up a row in Kerala> Congress and BJP have demanded the resignation of the mayor over the issue.

The purported letter, addressing Nagappan as “comrade”, was written on the official letter pad of the mayor and it provides a split-up of the vacant positions (public health expert – 1, doctors 74, staff nurses – 66, pharmacists – 64, lab technicians – 23, multi-purpose workers – 59, optometrists – 2 and part time sweepers – 6).

“I inform you that the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has decided to appoint employees on a daily wage basis for various posts in the Health Department. The application is accepted online. The designations and list of vacancies are enclosed. It is requested that necessary steps be taken to provide a priority list of candidates,” the letter reads