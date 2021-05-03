A public interest litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking handing over of management of oxygen supplies to the armed forces keeping in view the systemic failure in Delhi which was mentioned before the division bench of HMJ Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli for urgent listing today by Mr. Abhinav Vasisht Sr. Adv, Mr. Sacchin Puri Sr. Adv, and Mr. Jagdeep Singh Bakshi, Sr. Adv.

The petition titled as Manish Gupta Vs. GNCTD & Ors. has been filed by advocates Praveen K Sharma, Dhananjay Grover and Kamil Khan.

The Court has directed for listing of the matter in due course. As per the update, Plea is likely to be heard shortly.