Plaint filed with ED over alleged scam in Rajasthan’s DoIT

In the aftermath of recovery of Rs 2.31 crore and a gold bar from the almirah of Yojna Bhawan near Secretariat and arrest of a senior officer here last month, a complaint was on Wednesday filed with the Enforcement Directorate on the alleged scam worth Rs 5,000 crore in the allotment of contracts by violating norms in the Department of Information Technology (DoIT) in recent years.

“DoIT has granted a government contract worth crores of rupees to a close relative of Chief Minister Office and who is also a government employee by flouting the norms”, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirorilal Meena who accompanied with the complainant Jiendra Singh told the Media outside the ED office this afternoon.

“The contract for the statewide installation of WiFi in public places was given to one Rajesh Saini, a manager at RajComp, a government IT subsidiary at a price three times higher than the market rates”, Meena further charged.

A 12 pages complaint of Jitendra levelled allegations in various projects including RajComp in e-mitra plus, RajComp Information Services Limited in Project Wildlife Surveillance and Anti-poaching System (WS & APS), and Development of Adhar Portal.

Quoting documents accessed by the complainant through RTI and other sources, Meena said, “The connections provided were never verified by the government agency. It was cleared on the quality and specification report submitted by the vendor”.

One joint director of DoIT Ved Prakash Yadav was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged corruption and storing the money and gold in the office premises.

It is pertinent to mention that for the last three days, the ED sleuths are already conducting raids at the places of 25 people in over two dozen cities of Rajasthan to expose the alleged money laundering in the question papers’ leak cases including REET-Level II and Second Grade teacher examination.

Meanwhile, interacting with the Media after an event, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “How come the ED is not taking action against the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh whose name figured in the Sanjivani Credit Society scam in Jodhpur. ED shall register a case based on our SOG-Police (Special Operation Group) investigations.

As the assembly polls are just six months away, Gehlot alleged that all central investigating agencies were working under pressure from the Union Government.

“Allowing such ED/CBI/IT raids with a political vendetta, creating an atmosphere in one’s favor and finding ways to win elections is not in the interest of the country in any way”, Gehlot reiterated.