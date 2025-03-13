Piyush Goyal urges creative industry to take India’s story global; identifies 4 aspects

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the creative industry to take India’s story to the world and contribute further to its economic growth and emphasised the need to put ‘trust and authenticity’ at the centre of their work and take responsibility and accountability for the output they generate.

Addressing the RISE//DEL Conference 2025, Minister Goyal identified four aspects for the creative industry to contribute to India’s RISE in the Amrit Kaal: responsible content, innovative Storytelling, Skill Development, and exporting Indian Creativity.

RISE//DEL Conference is a three-day multidisciplinary event that connects music, creative industries, and startups.

“The dreams that you create and nurture will ultimately meet reality. When all of you come together on one platform, it will help create significant stories for the future,” Goyal stated.

He added that creators are India’s digital ambassadors, taking the India story to the world, highlighting their role in shaping global perceptions and expanding India’s cultural footprint.

Minister Goyal underscored the vast opportunities in India’s creative sector, which is rapidly evolving beyond traditional fields like film, drama, and theatre to encompass gaming, AI-driven content creation, and digital media.

He stated that this industry, which has already become a multi-billion-dollar sector, employs a large number of people across the country.

“The creative industry of the past—film making, drama, and theater—is now merging with futuristic technologies like gaming and AI to create new forms of entertainment,” he noted.

The Minister further stated that access to low-cost data has been one of the key pillars of this government’s Digital India policy, making India the largest consumer of data globally.

“Our data costs are a fraction of what they would be in Europe, the US, or any other developed country. When we combine low-cost data with the high-quality talent that India possesses, we have a revolution awaiting us in the field of creativity and technology,” he said.