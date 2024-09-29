Piyush Goyal to undertake US visit from Monday

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will undertake a visit to the United States from September 30 to October 3 at the invitation of the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo.

Goyal will co-chair with Secretary Raimondo the India-USA CEO Forum on October 2 , and the 6th India-USA Commercial Dialogue on October 3, to be held in Washington DC, according to a Commerce Ministry statement here.

Both sides will discuss ways to generate sustainable economic growth, improve the business and investment climate and to deepen ties between the Indian and the American business communities, the statement added.

During his visit, minister Goyal will interact with leading American and Indian CEOs & industry leaders and highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India.

His interactions with business and industry leaders in a roundtable organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, will stress upon ways to further leverage the complementary strengths and synergies between the economies of India and the US.

He will also chair a Young Business Leaders Roundtable and India-USA Gems & Jewellery Trade Roundtable.

Minister Goyal and Secretary Raimondo will also discuss steps to Expand and Diversify Critical Minerals Supply Chains between India and the US.

The two sides are negotiating an MoU which intends to enhance bilateral collaboration to increase and diversify essential critical mineral supply chains and leverage their complementary strengths, the Commerce ministry highlighted.

During his visit, Minister Goyal will also meet the USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai at Washington DC to discuss the ongoing collaboration under the Trade Policy Forum and ways to further add to two-way trade between the two countries.

The visit is set to encourage business-to-business engagement, and promote strategic partnerships across sectors of priority to both sides, including critical minerals, building Supply Chain Resilience, facilitating Climate and Clean Technology Cooperation, Inclusive Digital Growth, Standards and Conformance Cooperation and Travel & Tourism.

Mr Goyal has recently concluded his productive three-day visit to Australia.