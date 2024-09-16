Piyush Goyal launches BHASKAR initiative under Startup India program

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative under the ‘Startup India’ program.

Delivering the keynote address during the launch, Goyal said that BHASKAR means ‘Rising Sun’ has been aptly chosen to be the name of the digital platform.

With the sun comes enlightenment, light, growth, and BHASKAR will help in collaboration, and cooperation and also enable competition among each other, he said.

Advertisement

While praising the initiative, the minister said BHASKAR as a concept would try to integrate all the people who are dreamers, doers, and disruptors.

Putting BHASKAR into context, he said that the platform will help bring hope, aspirations, and success for entrepreneurs to kickstart ambitious revolutions.

On promoting the startup ecosystem, Goyal said that the Centre will put in efforts to make the ecosystem socialised, democratic, and visible to the world.

“Technology and interconnectivity will help Indians build ‘Brand India’ as a tool to market our products and services across the world and help us change the image of India to the rest of the world,” the minister said.

He also underlined that a startup is an innovation plus entrepreneurship. Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of shaping policies for the future, the Minister said that Startup India’s strength will contribute to the India’s growth story.

He added that encouraging Indians to be job creators and help them see failures to be stepping stones to a brighter future, will help big ideas fructify.

The Minister also suggested the participants set up a Section 8 company to bring the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) within the ambit of the new startup company.

Minister Goyal also shared that handing out shares of the new company to recognise and encourage unicorns would encourage and empower the entrepreneurs.

During his address, he emphasised that the Government desires for the startup industry to be independent and attain global level while maintaining integrity, quality and conviction to succeed in the world.

The Commerce Minister spoke of making BHASKAR a one-stop digital platform for data dissemination, exchange, and interaction for the entire startup ecosystem through simple easy to use links and easy to navigate technology catalysing the growth and success of the startup ecosystem across India and beyond.