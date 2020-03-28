Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention with respect to the action of the Karnataka Police, which has resulted in the blocking of Thalassery-Coorg State Highway-30.

In the letter, Vijayan stated that the road, which connects his state with Coorg in Karnataka via Veerajapettah, is a lifeline for the flow of essential commodities to Kerala.

If the route is blocked, he said, vehicles carrying essential commodities will have to travel a much longer distance to reach the state.

Given the situation of the nationwide lockdown, the blocking of the road will add much to the hardship of the people, the chief minister said.

Vijayan requested the Prime Minister to urgently intervene in the matter so that smooth flow of essential commodities to Kerala is ensured when the state is fighting COVID-19 on war footing.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that a situation has now evolved where the border with Karnataka appears to be sealed making life difficult for residents of Kasargode to move to Mangaluru for treatment, especially those seeking dialysis.

“The situation is such it is strange that they have blocked the borders using sand and stones, which is not a good thing. There might arise situation for either of the state to go this side or that side. Now we have been told that they will remove it, according to our Chief Secretary,” said Vijayan, adding that this will be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 165 cases of Coronavirus with one death. The virus has affected all the 14 districts with Kasargode turning into a new hotspot in the state with 76 Coronavirus positive cases.