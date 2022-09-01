Pilferage of fuel: In order to stop the pilferage of fuel from the state run buses, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Thursday, formed state and depot level teams to conduct continuous raids across the state. Three state-level teams have been asked to report directly to the Transport Minister, while depot level teams will report to the concerned General Manager (GM) or Depot Manager (DM).

“In various meetings, I had sought cooperation from the officials, drivers and conductors to stop the fuel pilferage, but reports of fuel pilferage are being received despite all this,” said Bhullar, adding that the state level checking teams have been asked to conduct raids anywhere and anytime and to report directly to him.

Similarly, during their eight-hour rotation duty in a day, all three teams at the depot level will keep a strict vigil to catch fuel theft from the buses coming in and going out from the state and stay at night at the respective bus stands and workshops and report to the concerned depot manager.

“All the depot managers have already been given written instructions to form three teams each of inspectors and sub-inspectors at the depot level,” said the Minister, while adding that depot manager will ensure to furnish reports of depot level teams to the head office fortnightly.

Bhullar has instructed all the depot managers to personally check the bus stand and workshop thrice a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – and submit the report regarding fuel pilferage cases if reported to the Managing Director.

The performance of the checking teams, the Minister said, will be reviewed from time to time by the head office teams and if any case of fuel theft is noticed by the head office teams, the entire responsibility will be on the checking teams deputed at the respective bus stand and the concerned depot manager.

He said that if any officer or employee of the depots wants to give information confidentially about the fuel pilferage, he can give information on telephone number 0172-2704790 or email on [email protected].