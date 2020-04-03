The nationwide lockdown imposed in the country to contain the deadly coronavirus has brought some good news for the air quality across the country.

Amid all other states and cities, Delhi – which has always been in bad light due to pollution, has come up with a crystal clear view and improved air quality on Friday.

According to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi breaths ‘satisfactory’ for the fifth consecutive day with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 62.

Here are some of the pictures giving glimpses of New Delhi amid the lockdown:

It is not just India but worldwide that the impact of multiple lockdowns can be observed. Quarantining and lockdowns have forced many countries’ industries to shut down, with many factories closing their doors. The World Economic Forum reports, images from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), as well as satellite footage from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), show a drastic decline in NO₂ emissions over recent months, particularly across Italy and China.

According to NASA scientists, the reduction in NO2 pollution was first apparent near Wuhan, but eventually spread across the world. Millions of people have been quarantined in one of the largest such actions in human history. “This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,” said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Liu recalls seeing a drop in NO2 over several countries during the economic recession that began in 2008, but the decrease was gradual.