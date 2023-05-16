Petition seeks ASI survey of entire area of Gyanwapi mosque

In a major development, a petition has been filed in a court here on Tuesday seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the entire premises of the Gyanvapi complex, and not only the “shivling” as ordered by the Allahabad High Court.

The petition was filed after the Allahabad High Court on Friday last had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the alleged shivling-like structure that was found in the Gyanvapi complex by the ASI last year.

Now, the Hindu side has come up with a fresh demand of conducting a survey of the entire complex instead of restricting to the ‘shivling’ alone.

The court has given time till May 19 to the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee to file objections on the fresh petition filed by the Hindu side. A copy of the application was also given to the Masjid Committee. Along with this, the court has fixed May 22 for the next hearing in the case.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, on behalf of six petitioners, has requested for the survey of the entire area. He said that all those who have faith in Sanatan Hindu Dharma and want the truth of Gyanvapi related to Adi Vishweshwar should come out, then this survey is required.

The petition has been filed on behalf of Ram Prasad Singh, Mahant Shiv Prasad Pandey, Lakshmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak. All four women are already litigants in Gyanvapi’s mother Shringar Gauri case.