PETA India urges government to rescue Indian student and his pet dog from war-hit Ukraine

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have urged the Indian government to rescue an Indian student along with his pet dog from war hit area of Ukraine.

The Indian student Rishabh Kaushik had earlier appealed for help on social media, as he refuses to leave war-hit Ukraine without his companion dog Malibu.

Regarding this particular case PETA has sent an urgent letter to Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala requesting that he issue an urgent no-objection certificate and ensure safe transport for both the dog and Kaushik to India.

PETA India requested that the minister ease the rules on veterinary documentation for dogs, cats, and other companion animals accompanying their human families who are seeking safe passage from Ukraine to India. Kaushik, who studies at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in eastern Ukraine, says he has reached out to the Indian government’s Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) in Delhi and the Indian embassy in Ukraine, but to no avail.

“Separating animal companions from their guardians is another tragedy for those desperately fleeing Ukraine, and it will only result in more heartbreak and unnecessary loss of life,” says PETA India Chief Executive Officer and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate.

“While Rishabh stands by his moral responsibility to protect his companion, it is now on the Indian government to ensure that both he and Malibu reach India quickly and safely,” said Valliyate.

Countries bordering Ukraine – including Hungary, Poland, and Romania are loosening their restrictions to make it easier for animal companions to enter other states. PETA entities are also working to encourage other EU countries and the UK to follow suit.

In its letter, PETA India pointed out that Kaushik rescued Malibu, sparing him a horrible life on the streets, where many animals die of starvation or are injured, abused, or hit by vehicles. Many more are left to languish at animal shelters due to a lack of caring homes.