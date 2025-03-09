People of Bihar, especially from Mithila played a significant role in Gujarat’s development: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday highlighted Gujarat’s long-standing tradition of welcoming people from across the country and the world, and emphasized that the state has always embraced diverse ideologies and lifestyles.

Acknowledging the contributions of people from Bihar, particularly those from Mithilanchal, he said that they have played a significant role in the development of the state, and assured them that they are safe, respected, and always welcome in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Shah was speaking at ‘Shashwat Mithila Mahotsav-2025’ held in Gandhinagar on Sunday. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Advertisement

The Home Minister said that Mithila has been a land of scholars, intellectual discourse, and Mimansa since the times of the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

He emphasized that from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata to the Puranas, Vedas-Vedanta, Mimansa, and rich literary traditions, the roots of their creation can be traced back to Mithila.

Shah highlighted that Mithila is the birthplace of Mother Sita and the land of enlightened Rajarshi Janak, where Ashtavakra Muni composed the Ashtavakra Geeta.

He also highlighted the significant contributions of Mithila and its residents, which are extensively mentioned in various ancient texts, including the Shatpath Brahman, Valmiki Ramayana, Mahabharata, Buddhist literature, and Jain literature.

Shah underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often emphasizes that India is the mother of democracy, and highlighted that the roots of democracy in India can be traced back to Videha and Mithila.

He further noted that if the India’s knowledge tradition is examined, it is found that four of the six major philosophical schools—Sankhya Darshan, Nyaya Darshan, Mimansa, and Vaisheshik Darshan—originated in Mithila, developed by the great scholars of the region.

Shah emphasized that Mithila is the sacred birthplace of Mata Sita, who is revered as the epitome of an ideal woman, wife, and mother, as well as a symbol of Indian culture.

He recalled that during a visit to Bihar, he had mentioned that while Lord Ram’s temple has been built in Ayodhya, it is now time to build a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita.

He expressed confidence that a grand temple of Mata Sita will soon be built in Mithila, which will serve as a beacon of ideal living for the entire world.