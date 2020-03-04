West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is spreading panic about the spread of Coronavirus, with a section of the media playing it up to deflect attention from the Delhi violence which took place last week.

“Today, a lot of people are shouting corona, corona, a bit too much. Yes. it is a disease, and the entire world is concerned. But don’t make people panicky,” Banerjee said while addressing a Trinamool Congress meeting in Buniayadpur, a South Dinajpur district of North Bengal.

The Chief Minister also pulled up a section of the media for ‘playing up’ the virus outbreak.

“Some channels are playing it up in an effort to make people forget the Delhi happenings. Do report when it occurs. We don’t want it to spread. We don’t want a single person to die in Bengal of the disease. But do remember all those who died in Delhi, did not die of Coronavirus, dengue or swine flu,” Bengal CM said.

Banerjee further added that if those in Delhi had died due to the virus one could have at least known they perished because there is no remedy to the virus attack.

“If they had died of the virus we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease to which there is no remedy.. but healthy people were mercilessly killed, and torched to death,” she said.

At least 46 people have been killed so far as two more bodies were recovered days after violent clashes erupted between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week. Over 200 people have been injured as rioters rampaged through parts of the northeast district of the national capital burning down shops and houses and attacking the residents.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 or Coronavirus has now reached 21 in India. These include 15 tourists from Italy, 3 from Kerala (who have recovered) and one each from Delhi, Hyderabad and Agra.

The virus which has spread to more than 70 countries has killed over 3000 people and infected over 90,000 globally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the world is entering “uncharted territory” as pockets of COVID-19 infections continue to rise.