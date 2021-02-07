Addressing a massive public gathering at Dhekiajuli in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some people sitting abroad are conspiring against India but the people of the country would not allow them to succeed.

Without naming any person and organisation, the Prime Minister said that the conspirators sitting abroad are not only conspiring against India but also maligning the world-famous Indian and the Assam tea.

“Some documents have revealed about such conspiracies plotted abroad. Despite the conspiracy, Assam and India would go forward. Let them do their conspiracy, but the people of India would not make them succeed,” said the PM.

He said that in this year’s Budget, major thrusts were given in infrastructure development in India and the northeast region.

“With the development of the connectivities, trade and business would further flourish. New India would be Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo and launched the ‘Assam Mala’ project to upgrade the state highways from the Dhekiajuli public meeting.

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,120 crore. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity.

Under the ‘Assam Mala’ scheme, the state Public Works Department would upgrade 2,500 km state highways at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore in 15 years.

Sunday’s visit is the Prime Minister’s second visit in the poll-bound Assam in a fortnight.

Elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly are expected to be held along with the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in April-May.

