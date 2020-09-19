The Nagaland’s armed rebel group – NSCN-IM — which is involved in the peace talks, said yesterday in a meeting that without a separate flag and constitution, the peace deal with the central government will not lead to an honourable solution.

A meeting was held at the central headquarters in Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland deliberated on the historical and political rights of the Naga people and how the Indo-Naga political talks reached this far.

The hardened stand of the NSCN-IM comes at a time when the peace talks have been hit a deadlock because of differences between the group and the interlocutor RN Ravi, the governor of Nagaland.

“The house had unanimously adopted the resolution to reiterate the stand of NSCN-IM that the ‘Naga national flag and Yehzabo (constitution) must form a part of the Indo-Naga political solution in order to qualify the Naga deal as honourable and acceptable,” NSCN-IM said in a press note.

Centre and the NSCN-IM must seek a “final agreement” based on the historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, it added.

At the same time, a delegation of top leaders of NSCN-IM, including General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, are camping in New Delhi for taking forward the talks with officials of the Home Ministry and the Intelligence Bureau.

Last month NSCN-IM had claimed that the centre had recognised the sovereignty of the Naga people through the framework agreement signed in 2015 which agreed that the Nagas will co-exist but not merge with India.