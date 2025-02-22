PDP leader Iltija initiates signature campaign for alcohol ban in J&K

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday started a signature campaign in Srinagar to garner support for banning alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

The campaign supports a bill proposed in the Assembly by PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz, seeking a complete ban on alcohol in the union territory (UT).

PDP leader and Mehbooba’s daughter, Iltija Mufti launched the campaign at the party’s headquarters after the police did not allow her to hold the event at Sher-e-Kashmir Park as planned earlier.

Speaking to reporters, Iltija said that drugs and alcohol are spreading rapidly and harming the society. She urged people to support the campaign, stating that many liquor shops have opened in J&K in recent years, making alcohol easily available.

“This is not a political issue, but a social one. We request all political parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Conference and BJP to support the bill,” she said.

Iltija also appealed to the government to make J&K alcohol-free, just like Bihar, Gujarat, and Nagaland. She stressed that banning liquor would not affect tourism and would help protect the youth from addiction.

The PDP leader called on people to join the campaign and support the fight against alcohol and drug abuse.

The alcohol ban call has gained momentum in the Kashmir valley where traders in the Lal Chowk have put up flex boards appealing tourists to respect Kashmiri culture and avoid liquor in public.

These flex boards asked tourists “Respect our culture and traditions. Stay blessed and enjoy time in our enchanting city. Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads and smoking.”

However, police removed such flex boards from the streets.

Questioning removal of such signboards, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X: “Why was this signboard seized? What exactly is wrong with urging tourists to respect local culture, avoid alcohol and drugs, and keep the city clean? The shopkeepers of Lal Chowk informed me about this. Is promoting moral values and decency now a crime in Kashmir ?”

Ruling National Conference MP, Ruhullah Mehdi also supported the PDP’s campaign.

The MP wrote on X: “Even appealing to tourists to respect local sensitivities is now illegal in Kashmir. Will @JmuKmrPolice clarify which law was violated by the signboard? Or is the only law in place the one that silences Kashmiris? The colonial LG administration in cahoots with the security forces, has turned Kashmir into a Orwellian nightmare—where people can’t protest, safeguard their identity, or even speak for their culture.”

“Suppression breeds resentment. The more you push Kashmiris to the wall, the stronger their will to break it down. Kashmiris like any other society in this country have right to preserve and protect their culture and faith.”

“J&K Police is advised to not work like a colonial power but work and behave as local police guided by law and respectful to the community and its sensitivities”, Mehdi added.

Iltija on Friday, while asking people to join the campaign, wrote on X: “Alcohol & drugs is wrecking lives & families in J&K. We must come together to put an end to it before it’s too late. Join me for a signature campaign tomorrow at PDP office Srinagar between 11 am – 2 pm for an alcohol ban to garner support for PDP’s bill on banning alcohol consumption.”