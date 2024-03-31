PDM Nyay Morcha of three parties take shape

In response to Samajwadi Party’s PDA, Apna Dal Kamerawadi along with three other parties has floated a new opposition platform called PDM Nyay Morcha for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

This new morcha comprises Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asauddin Obaisi, Rashtra Uday Party and Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party. This alliance is going to field its candidates in around 40 Lok Sabha seats in UP.

“In the coming days, we will move towards a decisive battle by adding more parties actually fighting for PDM. No government will be formed without PDM, ” the leaders announced here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Anpa Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and SP MLA Pallavi Patel said that the new political group will fight against oppression, persecution and injustice against various social groups, especially other backward classes, various castes, Dalits and Muslims.

“The working style of the government and the retreat of the main opposition on these questions demands a new political option. Therefore, with the slogan of PDM, we are moving forward towards a new political option on the question of participation of Pichra, Dalit and Muslims( PDM) and against oppression, oppression and injustice,” she said.

Pallvi said along with political participation of backward Dalit Muslims, socio-economic justice is our mission.

“Therefore, we are presenting a new political option in accordance with the public sentiments of the people of Uttar Pradesh to establish the real existence of PDM in the executive, judiciary and legislature. We not only have hope but have full confidence that the people will come with us to remove the present backward Dalit and anti-Muslim government,” she said.

AIMIM National President Asaduddin Owaisi, Apna Dal Kamerawadi National President Krishna Patel, Rashtriya Uday Party National President Baburam Pal and Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party National President Premchand Bind were present in the conference.

Pallvi alleged that SP, which practices PDA (backward, Dalit, minority) politics, did not field backward and minority candidates.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently said that there was an alliance with Apna Dal Kamerawadi only in 2022 and now there is no alliance in 2024. There was sourness between Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal Kamerawadi regarding the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.