PCC chief Wani calls Azad quitting Congress a “political immorality”

Jammu & Kashmir Congress’s newly appointed chief, Vikar Rasool Wani, who was earlier said to be a loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad, hit out at the latter on Monday saying “never in my political career have I witnessed such immorality by a senior party leader”. Wani was reacting to contents against Rahul Gandhi in the resignation letter of Azad.

Wani told media persons in Srinagar that anyone who wants to leave Congress can go and those who want to stay are welcome and they will be the pride for the party, calling Azad’s sudden departure after severing his five-decade long loyalty to Congress, disheartening.

Wani underlined that there is no doubt that he was earlier a loyalist of Azad but he never ever disclosed to me that he was quitting the party. Instead, he always educated me on ways to strengthen the organisation.

Wani’s remarks have come amidst a string of resignations by Azad loyalists from the Congress and Azad claiming that he was forced to leave the Congress that he never intended to desert.

Referring to the J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari yesterday’s remark calling Azad as the A-team of BJP, Wani said the “A and B teams of BJP” have now started pulling legs of each other.

Bukhari had accused Azad of being in cahoots with BJP and held him responsible for abrogation of Article 370.

Wani alleged that BJP is launching new political parties before assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and such parties are affiliated with them either directly or indirectly. “You will continue to see such fights between A and B teams of BJP from now onwards as they have been following their agenda”.

Meanwhile, a dozen office bearers of J&K Apni Party, including Doda district president of the party, Asgar Hussain Khandey, have quit and announced their decision to rally behind Azad. Verinder Kumar Sharma, general secretary of the party, has also extended support to Azad.

A former minister and senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin also quit the party and announced support to Azad. He refuted allegations that Azad was being backed by BJP.