PC Chacko resigns as NCP Kerala president

Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader PC Chacko has resigned as president of the party Kerala unit following differences within the party.

Chacko sent his resignation letter to party national president Sharad Pawar. He will however continue as party national working president. It is learned that an internal rift in the party over replacing AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas in the Pinarayi Vijyan cabinet led to his resignation.

In the wake of an open tussle between two party MLAs – forest minister AK Saseendran and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas – the official leadership led by PC Chacko had decided to replace AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas.

Though PC Chacko was able to convince Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not agreed to the suggestion to replace AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a firm stance in favour of Saseendran’s ministership.

The CPI-M was also not keen on replacing Saseendran, as Thomas has been facing several allegations. Following this, Chacko suggested that the NCP(Sharad Pawar) to recall the party’s minister from the cabinet. This did not go down well with Saseendran’s followers. They campaigned for the removal of Chacko as state president of NCP.

.It has been reported that Chacko was forced to quit the president’s post after Saseendran and Thomas resolved their issues. There are indications that Thomas K Thomas will be appointed as the new state president of the NCP.

A former member of Lok Sabha from Thrissur, Chacko joined the NCP(Sharad Pawar) after quitting the Congress in 2021.