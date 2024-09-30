“Pay attention to serious issues like Manipur, caste census”: Kharge to Shah

Shortly after Amit Shah slammed his remarks in Kashmir rally on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Monday advised the Home Minister to focus on serious issues like Manipur and the caste census.

“Home Minister Amit Shah should pay attention to serious issues like Manipur, Census and caste census,” Kharge said.

He further stated, “A survey conducted by your own government says that 92 per cent of the workers cleaning urban sewers and septic tanks come from SC, ST, OBC categories.”

The Congress chief further accused the BJP of opposing the caste census.

“BJP is against caste census because then it will be known by which work SC, ST, OBC, EWS and all other classes are earning their livelihood. What is their economic and social status? What kind of targeted benefits of government schemes should they get,” he said.

Kharge vowed the Congress will get the caste census done after coming to power.

“The Congress party is determined to get the caste census done. We will get it done,” he added.

Kharge’s statement came hours after Amit Shah slammed him for his Kashmir rally remarks where the Congress chief had said that “he will not die until PM Modi is removed”.

”Yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power,” the home minister wrote in a post on ‘X’.

“It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have for PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly,” he added.