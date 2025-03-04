Patwari caught accepting bribe by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Stepping up its crackdown on corruption, Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Patwari Amandeep Singh, posted at Revenue Circle Boha, Tehsil Budhlada, District Mansa, for accepting a Rs 4,000 bribe to process a land mutation entry in revenue records.

A spokesperson of the VB stated that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a resident of Boha.

The complainant informed the VB that his sister had purchased 21 marlas of land in 2023 and got the sale deed registered but the mutation was yet to be recorded in official records. When he approached Patwari Amandeep Singh to process the mutation, the accused demanded Rs 4,000 as bribe, which the complainant recorded on his mobile phone.

Following an initial inquiry into the allegations, the spokesperson said the VB laid a trap for the accused Patwari and caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered in the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB Police Station, Bathinda range. Further investigation to uncover any wider network of corruption is in progress, he added.