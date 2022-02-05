Patna-Pandu will be new gateway to North East: Goyal

Pilot movement of food grains on vessels from Patna (Bihar) to Pandu (Guwahati) will open a new ‘Gateway to the North East’, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said today.

Addressing virtually on the occasion of “Flagging off of vessel” MV Lal Bahadur Shastri carrying food grains from Patna to Pandu and unveiling of foundation stone for terminal, he said that this 2,350 km voyage will open a new gate to the ‘Gateway of North East’ (Assam) and ensure seamless waterways connectivity to NE Region through Ganga & Brahmaputra rivers.

“The flagging of the vessel named ‘MV Lal Bahadur Shastri’ reminds me of Shastriji’s slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. This will make our farmers Aatmanirbhar by expanding their reach and providing them better prices and better living. This event is a perfect demonstration of the PM’s combined vision for ‘Act East’ policy and the inclusive development of Bihar & NE Region,” he said.

Goyal stated that the planned intermodal terminal at Kalughat, Bihar with Rs.78 crore will provide a boost to the region’s socio-economic development and create multiple job opportunities.

This will also help decongest the roads of North Bihar and provide an alternative route for transportation of cargo in this area. He further said that this route from Patna can prove to be a viable alternative to the conventional mode of movement of foodgrains and goods for NE region. It will provide a fillip to the NE region’s development.

The minister informed that for seamless navigation to the NE region, two stretches of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route are being developed with Bangladesh having a budget of Rs. 305 crore.