Patanjali’s research on Ayurvedic cure for psoriasis published in international journal

In a major milestone for Patanjali, its research on Ayurvedic cure for psoriasis has been published in the internationally acclaimed Journal of Inflammation Research, a Taylor & Francis publication.

A study conducted by the journal highlights the effectiveness of Psorogrit tablets and Divya-Taila (Divya oil) in treating psoriasis – an autoimmune skin disorder long considered incurable.

According to the research, Patanjali scientists conducted in-depth in vitro and in vivo studies that demonstrated significant anti-psoriatic activity from the two herbal formulations. The findings indicate that Psorogrit and Divya-Taila can effectively reduce the clinical and pathological symptoms of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory disease that causes red, scaly patches and intense itching.

Speaking on the achievement, Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, said: Psoriasis is a serious autoimmune disease in which the patient has to face unbearable problems. Till now, there was no permanent cure for it. Today, Patanjali has proved that even a disease considered incurable like Psoriasis can be cured through natural herbs. Patanjali’s scientists gave Psorogrit tablets to two different preclinical models of imiquimod and TPA induced psoriasis in mice and used Divya-oil on their skin, and it gave positive results.”

In the in vitro studies, human keratinocyte (HaCaT) cells were stimulated with TNF-α and Imiquimod (IMQ) to mimic psoriasis conditions. Psorogrit was found to significantly reduce inflammatory markers like IL-8, TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-23, and inhibited NF-κB reporter activity, a key player in inflammation.

In animal models, including IMQ-induced and TPA-induced psoriasis in mice, the oral administration of Psorogrit and topical application of Divya-Taila resulted in reduced ear thickness, ear punch weight, spleen weight, and notable improvement in skin histopathology.

The formulations also downregulated Keratin 17 (KRT17) mRNA expression, further supporting their anti-psoriatic action.

Phytochemical analysis using UHPLC and GC/MS/MS revealed the presence of potent anti-inflammatory phytometabolites in both Psorogrit and Divya-Taila.

Link to the Patanjali Research: https://www.dovepress.com/anti-psoriatic-efficacies-of-psorogrit-and-divya-taila-in-murine-model-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JIR