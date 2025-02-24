Patanjali University’s 24 students secure jobs in campus placement drive

In a significant achievement for Patanjali University, 24 students of the final semester of MSc, BSc, BA, PGDYA and PGDYS courses of the Department of Yoga Science were successfully placed during the campus placement drive on February 23.

The drive resulted in successful job placements for students in various positions at Anant Yogalaya Private Limited.

Dr. Vinay Kumar Sharma, Placement Officer at Patanjali University expressed happiness over the success of the placement drive, highlighting that it was organised to offer students employment opportunities while they are still completing their studies.

He further stated that the institution is committed to providing quality education along with excellent career opportunities. This placement drive enabled students to showcase their talents and secure bright career options.

The selected students expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the university and the participating companies. The Placement Cell of Patanjali University played a significant role in ensuring the successful organization of the campus drive.