Patanjali scientists’ research on Renogrit among top 100 papers of 2024 in ‘Nature Portfolio’

Inspired by the vision of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and driven by evidence-based Ayurvedic research, scientists at Patanjali have achieved a significant milestone as their research paper on the herbal formulation Renogrit has been recognized among the top 100 research papers of 2024 in the prestigious Scientific Reports journal, part of the globally renowned Nature Portfolio publication.

With an Impact Factor of 3.8, Scientific Reports ranks as the fifth most-cited journal worldwide. The study on Renogrit has already been downloaded 2,568 times, highlighting the increasing global interest in Ayurvedic medicines as not only effective therapeutic solutions but also as a subject of scientific exploration.

The research underscores how a simple herbal formulation can combat severe diseases without adverse side effects, reinforcing Ayurveda’s scientific credibility on an international scale.

Patanjali’s Ayurvedic formulation, Renogrit, has demonstrated its potential not only in repairing kidney damage caused by the allopathic anti-cancer drug, cisplatin but also in alleviating oxidative stress on kidney cells.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna, who was also part of the research team, stated that the success of Renogrit is a significant step in establishing the scientific credibility of Ayurveda on a global scale. It demonstrates that when ancient wisdom is tested on modern scientific parameters, it yields groundbreaking results.

The study revealed that Renogrit not only repairs cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity but also alleviates oxidative stress on kidney cells. This groundbreaking discovery paves the way for integrating Ayurvedic medicine with modern therapeutic approaches to enhance patient outcomes.

Conducted by a team of scientists including Acharya Balkrishna, Vivek Gohel, Nishit Pathak, Monali Joshi, Rani Singh, Ankita Kumari, Rishabh Dev, and Anurag Varshney, the research focused on the pharmacological effects of Renogrit on cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity.

The study utilized human renal proximal tubular (HK-2) cells and the Caenorhabditis elegans model to examine the protective effects of the herbal formulation.

Renogrit was effective in regulating renal injury markers such as KIM1, NAG levels, and NGAL mRNA expression.

The formulation helped in reducing oxidative stress by controlling reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation and GST levels.

It improved mitochondrial function by stabilizing mitochondrial membrane potential and regulating SKN1 and HSP60 expression.

Renogrit modulated key cell death pathways, including apoptosis, necroptosis, mitophagy, and inflammation.

Importantly, while protecting kidney cells, Renogrit did not interfere with the anti-cancer effects of cisplatin on cancer cells, making it a viable candidate for adjunctive therapy.