Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park in Nagpur’s MIHAN set to begin operations on March 9

The Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) is all set to commence operations from March 9.

The foundation stone for establishing the food processing unit was laid in September 2016.

This facility is a processing plant for citrus and tropical fruits, along with vegetables, to prepare juice, juice-concentrate, pulp, paste, and puree.

Notably, Nagpur is globally recognised as the “Orange City” due to its abundance of citrus fruits such as oranges, kinnow, mosambi, and lemons.

Keeping this in mind, Patanjali has established a citrus processing plant capable of processing 800 tonnes of fruit daily to produce frozen juice concentrate. This juice is 100 per cent natural, free from preservatives and added sugar.

In addition to citrus fruits, the plant will also process tropical fruits and vegetables, including 600 tonnes of amla, 400 tonnes of mango, 200 tonnes each of guava, papaya, apple, pomegranate, strawberry, plum, and pear, 400 tonnes each of tomato, bottle gourd, and bitter gourd, 160 tonnes of carrot, and 100 tonnes of aloe vera per day.

These raw materials will be processed into juice, juice concentrate, pulp, paste, and puree under global standards. The direct processing of fruits is referred to as primary processing.

Furthermore, the factory will feature a Tetra Pak unit for secondary processing, enabling retail packaging. Patanjali ensures the highest health standards by providing premium segment products in aseptic Tetra Pak packaging without preservatives or added sugar.

A unique aspect of this plant is its zero-waste policy for by-products. For instance, after extracting juice from oranges, the peel will be fully utilised. Orange peel contains cold-pressed oil (CPO), which is highly valued in the market.

Additionally, Patanjali will extract premium pulp for Nagpur’s famous orange barfi and produce oil-based and water-based aromatic essences. The dried peel powder is also used in cosmetics and other value-added products. Every by-product will be recovered and put to use.

The facility also houses a flour mill with a daily processing capacity of 100 tonnes of wheat, supplying Patanjali’s biscuit manufacturing units in Jalna, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Patanjali primarily procures wheat directly from farmers, and engages with traders or the Food Corporation of India (FCI) only when demand exceeds supply.

In the first phase, the citrus fruits and Tetra Pak commercial manufacturing plant will commence operations. The plant has already processed 1,000 tonnes of mosambi, and orange processing has begun. The installation of machines for tropical fruit processing is also underway.

By eliminating middlemen in the procurement of fruits and vegetables, Patanjali ensures that farmers receive fair prices for their produce, thereby increasing their income. The company only engages with traders if direct procurement from farmers falls short. Additionally, Patanjali supports farmers through backward integration also.

Through its subsidiary, Bharuwa Agri Science, the company provides soil testing services using the ‘Dharati Ka Doctor’ machine, advising farmers on nutrient deficiencies and optimal crop choices. Farmers also receive Patanjali’s organic, chemical-free fertilizers and saplings. Beyond advisory services and field inspections, Patanjali guarantees the purchase of farmers’ produce.

Patanjali’s Nagpur plant currently provides direct and indirect employment to approximately 500 people. As operations expand, this number is expected to grow rapidly, with a target of generating employment for 10,000 people. The plant is projected to achieve an annual turnover of Rs 1,000 crore.

So far, Rs 700 crore has been invested in the project, with a total planned investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The establishment of this plant is expected to drive infrastructural development in the region.

Advertisement