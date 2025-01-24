Patanjali Foods recalls batch of red chilli powder over pesticide residue limits

Patanjali Foods Limited has recalled a small batch of its red chilli powder (200-gram pack) after a sample failed to meet the maximum permitted limit for pesticide residues, according to the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The recall affects four tonnes of the product, and the company has taken swift action to notify its distribution partners and reach out to consumers through advertisements.

Consumers who have purchased the affected batch have been urged to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

In a statement, Patanjali Foods emphasized that the recall involves a limited value and volume of the product.

“The Company is undertaking assessment of its agricultural produce suppliers and taking measures to have stringent quality control processes for procurement of agricultural produce and to ensure full compliance with the FSSAI regulations,” the statement read.

It further reassured the consumers that the company stands committed to maintain the highest quality standards in all its products and ensuring a fully compliant supply chain.