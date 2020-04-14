In line with the Government’s decision to extend lockdown in the country till May 3, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced suspension of all passenger train services till the aforesaid date.

The Ministry of Railways informed that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain suspended till the 2400 hrs of 3rd May.

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020. #IndiaFightsCorona — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

However, full refund will be provided automatically by the IRCTC for the trains cancelled. The users are not required to cancel their e-tickets.

Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation said.

The refund can be taken up to July 31.

The Railways has also suspended the booking of rail tickets beyond the extended nationwide lockdown until further orders.

The railway ministry in a statement said that all ticket counters for bookings including UTS (unreserved ticket) and PRS (Passenger Reservation System), will remain suspended till further orders.

“No advance reservation of trains tickets, including E-tickets will be done after May 3, till further orders,” it said.

The announcement by the national transporter came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fourth special address to the nation announced the extension of lockdown by 19 more days till May 3 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis in the country.

The railways had suspended the reservation from March 24 till April 14 during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The railways earlier has not suspended the booking of trains tickets for train journeys beyond April 14.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus in India is 10,363, of which 8,988 are active cases. 339 people succumbed to the disease.