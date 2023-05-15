Passenger held for molesting air hostess at Amritsar airport

A male passenger was arrested at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport on Monday morning for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a flight from Dubai in an inebriated state, police said.

According to police, the passenger is identified as Rajinder Singh and he belongs to Kotli village in Jalandhar.

Rajinder Singh got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her, the police further said.

The assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint and the accused was arrested on landing at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport.

The male passenger was booked under Section 354 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).