Pasmanda Muslim Samaj extends support to SP

The Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition in Uttar Pradesh, received a shot in the arm on Tuesday when a major faction of the Muslim community, the Pasmanda Muslim Samaj, lent its support to the party.

Welcoming the Pasmanda Muslim Samaj, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said the PDA is not a political but an emotional alliance.

“No matter who the victim is, the Dalit, deprived, and poor are part of the PDA. I am happy that the Pasmanda Muslim Samaj has joined the fold today,” he said, adding that the ‘P’ in the PDA also includes the Pasmanda Samaj.

Akhilesh Yadav announced that in the upcoming 2027 UP assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party will include issues concerning the weaver community, which the Pasmanda Samaj represents.

Anees Mansoori of the Pasmanda Samaj also affirmed that his community will support the SP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing the media at the SP headquarters on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said his party is fully prepared for the panchayat elections.

“Though the BJP keeps conspiring to block the SP’s votes, people have begun to see through its tactics and no longer believe the fake assurances of the ruling party,” he claimed.

Commenting on the notification issued by the Centre on the caste census, he taunted the BJP, saying it failed to deliver on any of its promises, and now it remains to be seen what they actually do during the caste census.

Alleging that medical colleges in the state are in poor shape, the SP president said, “The NEET results have just been declared. If there is no staff in colleges, how will they prepare doctors? Health services in the state are in bad shape. In Sultanpur, doctors applied a plaster on the wrong arm. Over the past 10 years, several patients have lost their lives due to negligence on the part of the doctor,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the state of affairs in the education department is equally poor. “The state government makes big announcements for education in the budget, but the fact is that children from poor families show no interest in attending government-run primary schools. Secondary education is also in a shambles, he added.