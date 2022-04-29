Parties need to Toil for 50-60 years to compete with BJP: Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, said on Friday that only a party, which can patiently work hard for 50-60 years, can compete with the BJP.

“Any party that has the patience to do ‘Sadhna’ for 50-60 years can only compete with the BJP…BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, and a party that will take the country forward…this welcome is not for me, it is for the views of BJP. BJP has never had to change its stand since 1952.”

He offered flowers at the statue of Sardar Patel. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also addressed the gathering. After that they visited Sabarmati Ashram and tried their hands at the Charkha.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters Kamalam, Nadda said, “I have met senior BJP leaders and all MPs, MLAs, now I will meet all the party workers.”

“When it comes to Indian politics, the land of Gujarat has been a laboratory for the party. When Prime Minister Modi was the General Secretary, or the national president, or the Chief Minister of Gujarat, it was seen that Gujarat made a remarkable image in the world.

“BJP has challenged the politics of casteism and family rule with Modi’s development policy.”

In the afternoon Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state president C.R. Paatil addressed a huge gathering of party workers at the GMDC ground.

Nadda said, “I have friends in all the political parties, I understand from their experience that everyone is not fortunate to serve the BJP. Modiji did not misuse his power but he made this power the medium to serve this country. He changed the political culture and working style. Earlier, the parties used to come with manifestos and BJP comes with regular report cards. Regional political parties are becoming family parties in this country, BJP is the only national party of the country. The Congress has neither remained Indian nor national, it is a party of a brother and sister.”

Nadda also appreciated the management during the Covid pandemic, the vaccination procedure, and the Ganga mission.

He will also attend a religious gathering in Vadodara and will come back to have dinner with core committee and election committee members at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Gandhinagar.

(IANS inputs)