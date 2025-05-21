Participating Niti Aayog to present TN’s legitimate financial right, not to cut deal: MK Stalin

Asserting that he would fight to secure the legitimate funds due to the state withheld by the Union Government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday made it clear that he is participating in the Niti Aayog meeting on May 24 to present the lawful financial right of the state and not for cutting any deal.

In a hard-hitting response on ‘X’ to Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), the chief minister said his upcoming visit to the national capital was to fight for the state’s rights, and not for striking a deal unlike his predecessor, who is habituated with crawling under the table to clutch the feet of some body, from VK Sasikala, confidant of late Jayalalithaa, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Leader of the Opposition has not given up the habit of crawling under the table to clutch the feet from Sasikala onward to Amit Shah. Why does this hurt him? Having declared that there never would be an alliance with the BJP, EPS has turned into Pulikesi (protagonist in a Tamil spoof who makes somersaults) he had gone with a white flag and meekly surrendered after one raid (raid on his close relative). And, he is claiming that I am going with a white flag,” read the post.

“This Stalin’s hand holds the red and black flag of the DMK. I will hold aloft the flag of legitimate right, and will never crawl. Even today, I have filed a case in the Supreme Court to secure the right of the state. Will stand committed to the ideology! Will fight and secure the funds for the state,” he added.

EPS has been taunting the chief minister over his decision to participate in the Niti Aayog meet, claiming that he is carrying a white flag following the raid on TASMAC, the state-run monopoly liquor retailer, and the ED tightening the screws on the DMK government in the liquor scam.

“Boycotting #NITIAayog meeting with chest thumping for the past three years on the pretext that Tamil Nadu is being discriminated against and failing to secure funds for the state. What prompts you to go now? Is it for Tamil Nadu? No… no. Isn’t it for your family? Who is afraid of raids? @mkstalin…Peoplewill laugh at the empty talk of state’s rights,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

“I have asked a question, who is that ‘thambi’, linked to the Tasmac scam, who had fled the country on learning about the ED raid and it is reported that he is close to your family. People have strong doubts and they need an answer,” he added.