Parliamentary delegation to visit Vienna to attend Speakers’ meet and first global summit on counter-terrorism

A parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, comprising Deputy chairman Rajya Sabha and top officials of Parliament secretariat will visit Vienna, Austria, to attend the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) and first parliamentary summit on counter terrorism beginning 7-9 September.

The delegation members including, besides Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will take part in the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) from 7-8 September and the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Countering Terrorism on 9 September.

Both the events in Vienna are being organised by the Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, and the Parliament of Austria with the support of the United Nations, according to a release by the Lok Sabha secretariat here. It will be the first physically attended global parliamentary event post Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to take part in the Interactive General Debate of 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) on ‘The global response to COVID -19 pandemic challenges multilateralism’s ability to deliver for the people and ‘Repealing laws that discriminate against women and girls is the only path towards achieving gender equality.’

“The Conference is envisaged to strengthen multilateralism and international cooperation to rebuild a better world ahead,’ a Lok Sabha Speaker’s office note said. Speaker Om Birla will also participate in a panel discussion on the theme of “Parliaments and Global governance: The unfinished agenda”. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will also take part in the discussion.

At the end of the conference a high-level declaration on “Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet,” highlighting the solidarity of all parliaments of the world amidst the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic will be adopted, a Lok Sabha note to media said.