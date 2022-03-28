Parliamentary committee expresses concern over high number of accidents in India

The Parliamentary consultative committee for the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has expressed concern over the high number of accidents and deaths on roads in India.

The number of road accidents and fatalities on roads across the country need to be reduced through engineering, awareness and measures of enforcement, it was emphasised at the meeting held last week.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and attended, among others, by Gen. (Dr.) V.K.Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Important issues discussed during the meeting were rectification of black spots, the requirement of widening of roads, provision of ambulance facilities and Trauma Care Facilities on National Highways, GPS system to alert drivers, payment of compensation to the road accident victims, maintenance and repair of roads, need to impart driving training (both to the existing and aspiring drivers), etc.

Gadkari appreciated the efforts of the Save Life Foundation for their initiative to create a Zero Fatality Corridor on NHs (National Highways).

The minister also emphasised that effective training of drivers was the need of the hour.