As the government formation process in Maharashtra led to the break up of the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance, with Sena severing ties at the Centre from NDA as well, the winter session of the parliament tomorrow will see Sena sitting in opposition benches in the Rajya Sabh. Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

“We have got to know that the seating arrangement of two Shiv Sena MPs has been changed in the parliament,” said Raut.

He also informed that the party will not attend the NDA meet kept to discuss the agenda ahead of the winter session which begins tomorrow.

Today, many meetings are to be held for discussing the agenda in the parliament. As the Modi government is set to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, in Parliament’s Winter Session starting from Monday.

The government has listed the bill in its items of business for the session, official sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure as well but could not push it through due to vehement protests by the Opposition parties, which criticised the bill as discriminatory on religious grounds.

On Saturday the Prime Minister too took to Twitter and said, “Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed.”

For yesterday’s meeting Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK’s TR Baalu, BSP’s Danish Ali, LJP’s Chirag Paswan and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi were present.

Today there is an all parties meet at around 4 pm which will be chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Followed by meeting of the ruling NDA leaders. For this meet Shiv Sena has ruled itself out.

Sena leader and party MP in the Rajya Sabha Raut said, “I have learnt that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra. Our minister resigning from the central government.”

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant who had been the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises at the Centre, resigned on November 11 after fall out with the BJP in Maharashtra.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between November 18 and December 13.