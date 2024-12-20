Parliament scuffle: BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput’s condition stable, confirms hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were injured after a scuffle in Parliament on Thursday, are stable and normal, as per the officials.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital MS Dr Ajay Shukla said, “Medical reports received yesterday are fine. Some reports will come today.”

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. He was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

“I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed a fellow MP. That MP fell on me, causing me to fall as well,” Sarangi told reporters.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Following the incident, political clashes between BJP and Congress intensified on Thursday, with leaders of both parties filing cross-complaints over an alleged scuffle on the Parliament premises.

BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for “assault and incitement.”

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Reacting to the allegations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defense, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

“This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me, and threaten me. This has happened. Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed),” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.