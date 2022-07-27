Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Both the Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Earlier the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called Opposition protest and sloganeering in the House inappropriate.

“This situation is not a good sign for democracy. The rules and procedures of the House are made by the members. It is written in the rules that members should not bring placards to the well. You are not following your own rules,” the Speaker said.

He also gave a stern warning to the members and said, “If you don’t obey then I have to follow the rules. If you want to strengthen democracy then hold a discussion, and question hour is an important time to raise questions and ask from the government. But the manner in which you all are sloganeering and behaving is not good for the democracy of India. I have to follow the rules that have been made by you. I give time to everyone to question. But the way you are behaving is not justified as a public representative.”

Earlier on Monday, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for ‘unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.’

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on ‘unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.

Earlier during the day, the Rajya Sabha faced two adjournments as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) among the Opposition parties attempted to raise some issues.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current week for shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them toward the Chair.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced the suspension of the AAP leader, saying Sanjay Singh is being suspended from the House for the remaining part of this week for disrupting House proceedings on Tuesday and showing disregard to the chair.

It was mentioned during his suspension that Singh threw paper at the chair on Tuesday during proceedings of the House.

The suspension of Singh followed a motion moved by Junior minister of parliamentary affairs V. Muraleedharan for the “misconduct” and “utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair”. The motion was carried out by a voice vote.

The move comes a day after Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suspended 19 Opposition MPs from the House for the remainder of this week for repeatedly disrupting proceedings.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of Opposition parties was held today to discuss the issue of suspension of MPs and to chalk out a strategy for the floor of the house.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition will submit a request to the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament.

TMC MPs who are suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for misconduct also protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament. Both the Houses have been facing adjournments on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament’s Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.