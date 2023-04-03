Parliament adjourned till Wednesday after reference to RS Day

Parliament assembled on Monday for the last week of its Budget Session but was adjourned after some quick business marked by interruptions by the Opposition shouting slogans for a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group affairs.

The Lok Sabha had a few minutes’ sittings both in the morning and the afternoon before being adjourned till Wednesday as Tuesday is a holiday due to Mahavir Jayanti.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023 in the afternoon without discussion. The Bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha, was taken up for consideration amidst protests from the Congress and other Opposition parties.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for a voice vote on the Bill as there was no member coming forward to discuss it, and declared the Bill as passed. The House was adjourned till Wednesday. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge failed to speak, although he made a few attempts. The Congress members attended Parliament in black dresses.

Before the Bill was taken up, the chairman said on this day in 1952, the Rajya Sabha was constituted, and greeted the members on the Rajya Sabha Day.

He said the Council of States, as defined in the Constitution, plays a critical role in India’s polity. “Upholding the federal principle of our democracy, the Rajya Sabha contributes towards the welfare of the people by voicing their concerns and acting as a platform for erudite discussions,” he said.

He said “the term ‘Upper House’ or ‘House of Elders’, though not part of official glossary, amply reflect the uniquely significant importance of this institution. The nation justifiably expects us to lead by example in setting sublime parliamentary traditions worth emulating by all others.”

“The House should be a platform for debate, dialogue, deliberation and discussion, and not a theatre of disruption and disturbance. On this significant occasion, I appeal to the hon. Members of the Upper House resolve, to protect the dignity of Rajya Sabha and engage in informed, meaningful debates and deliberations for the greater progress of the nation in Amrit Kaal,” the Chairman said.