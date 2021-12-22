Parliament adjourned sine die a day ahead of the scheduled end of Winter Session on 23rd December

Parliament today adjourned sine die after its Winter Session ended a day ahead of its scheduled date of 23rd December.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the session had 18 sittings during which several important laws were passed and subjects discussed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the valedictory address of the Speaker

Birla said the session had a total work productivity of 82 percent and 18 hours and 48 minutes were lost in disruptions. There were discussions on Covid and climate change. The climate change discussion remained inconclusive.

Among the laws passed in both Houses were the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the Election Laws Amendment Bill and the CVC and Delhi Special Police Establishment Amendment Bills.

As soon as papers were laid in the Rajya Sabha after assembly, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to speak on a newspaper report today, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said it could not be raised as there was no notice.

Referring to disruptions during the session, Naidu said it was time for members to reflect and introspect their conduct in the House. The proceedings could have been much better, he said.

Before adjourning the House sine die, Naidu wished everybody for the coming festivals of Christmas, New Year and Makar Sankranti.

The stormy session began with suspension of 12 Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha for the whole session. Yesterday, Trinamul Congress leader Derek O’Brien was suspended for the remainder of the session, which ended today.