Parliament adjourned sans business over DMK’s mode of protests

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day without transacting any business on Thursday amid a pandemonium created by DMK members after entering Parliament in T-shirts with anti-delimitation slogans displayed on them.

The DMK members arrived wearing the controversial T-shirts as soon as the Houses met for the day. Disapproving the same, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said it was not acceptable and against Parliamentary rules and decorum. He adjourned the proceedings thrice – once till 12 Noon, then again till 2 pm, and finally for the day – over the issue.

He directed the members to leave and return in proper attire, stressing that “however big a leader is, such undignified attire is not acceptable inside the House”. He said it was not right to wear T-shirts with slogans written on them. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi often comes to the House in a white T-shirt. The Lok Sabha Speaker also pointed towards the Congress leader.

”House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain the dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity which is not acceptable,” Birla said when the House met at 11 am. The proceedings were then adjourned until noon.

The DMK members have been trying to raise the issue of delimitation in the Lok Sabha, but the Speaker has rejected their pleas. DMK Member T Siva arrived in Parliament wearing a T-shirt that said, “Fair Delimitation, Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times before adjournment for the day over the issue.

The Upper House was briefly adjourned shortly after the proceedings began. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called a meeting of floor leaders at 11.30 am to discuss “what he has seen in the House a while ago” without divulging any further details.

However, the deadlock over the issue continued, when the House was adjourned finally for the day.

While Dhankhar did not explicitly state the reason for the adjournment, sources indicated that the issue of DMK members’ T-shirts had been raised. He held discussions with party leaders, many of whom supported the smooth functioning of the House. Dhankhar had earlier announced his intention to meet with political leaders to address the disruptions.

The agenda for the Lok Sabha included discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Jal Shakti for 2025-26, as well as the continued consideration of cut motions moved on March 18, 2025. Discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2025-26 were also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the agenda in the Rajya Sabha included a discussion on the working of the Home Ministry.