Parking related disputes in Delhi result in the killing of one person every month claims BJP leader Vijay Goel in Rajya Sabha on Friday. He further said while raising the issue of parking in Delhi during zero hour that the Delhi Police get as many as 250 calls every day pertaining to parking-related disputes.

Goel further suggested building new parking facilities in the city as it will become a major issue in the coming years. He also suggested improving the public transport system in the national capital to tackle the problem among other suggestions.

Apart from the parking issue, another major issue raised by the members in Rajya Sabha was the detention of illegal migrants in Assam.

Speaking on the issue, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh urged the government to carry out a systematic survey of illegal foreigners in the detention centre. He further suggested providing legal services in case they have completed three years as the law provides for them.

Ramesh also shared his experience of visiting one of the detention centres in Silchar, Assam. He told that there were 72 foreigners detained at the centre.

Sharing his experience, Ramesh said, “Out of these 72 foreigners, seven were from Myanmar, 17 from Bangladesh and 48 claimed to be Indian citizens. Out of 48 who claimed to be Indian citizens, many of them have been state government employees.”

“Sir, it is heart-rending to see all the people and very young children in these detention centres for no fault of their own,” the Congress leader said.

Quoting the reply of Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on the illegal migrants, he said that there are six detention centres for foreigners in Assam and 988 foreigners are detained in these detention centres.

“I am not pleading the case of illegal migrants. I am pleading the case for those who are claiming to be Indian citizens who because of the fact that they did not have the proper documents because they moved from place to place in search of jobs they find themselves in jails,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh emphasised that it is a humanitarian issue and not a political one.