Pariksha Pe Charcha: Use AI as a tool, don’t rely on it, ‘Technical Guruji’ advises students

Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, has advised students to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool rather than relying on it entirely.

In the third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Chaudhary, along with Radhika Gupta, MD, and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, discussed the fundamentals of AI and Machine Learning with students. He guided the students on using technology effectively, ensuring it becomes their greatest strength rather than a distraction from studies.

He highlighted the benefits of smart study apps, digital notes, and online learning platforms, helping students integrate technology into their academic journey.

Chaudhary encouraged the students to embrace real-life experiences beyond technology. While emphasising the growing importance of AI, Data Science, and Coding, he explained how technology’s role will continue to expand, making it essential for students to understand and use it correctly.

In response to a student’s query, she discussed how AI can be incorporated into classroom discussions to make learning more engaging and enriching.

Gupta also stressed the need to use technology as a tool, ensuring it serves them rather than controls them.

During the episode, students from Doha, Qatar, and Kuwait also asked questions about AI applications and their impact. The guests engaged in an AI-twisted Dumb Charades game to teach students the tricks of Prompt engineering. They created an AI-generated image of India’s former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

They also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning a programme like PPC, encouraging students to embrace technology for their growth. They also mentioned the prime minister’s book, The Exam Warrior, highlighting its valuable tips on adopting technology effectively.

At the end of the show, the students shared their key takeaways from the program, including lessons such as “take your own decisions” and “get enough sleep.”

It may be mentioned here that on February 10, the Prime Minister interacted with students at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, during the first episode of the 8th edition of PPC. He engaged with students from across the country, discussing a variety of topics.

In the second episode, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone interacted with around 60 students and shared how addressing mental health challenges can be empowering. She spoke about the valuable lessons she learned from her own struggles.