Pappu Yadav campaigns for Gandhi family in Amethi – Rae Bareli

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) founder Pappu Yadav, who contested the elections as an independent from Purnea in Bihar, is now campaigning intensively for the Congress in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Despite merging his party (Jan Adhikar) with the Congress and joining the grand old party, Pappu Yadav was not given an INDI alliance ticket from Purnia, and he contested the poll as Independent. Congress leaders in Bihar do not consider him as a Congressman either.

Pappu Yadav is appealing to vote for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli.



Addressing an election meeting here on Friday, Pappu Yadav said Priyanka Gandhi can be the future of the country tomorrow.

“She is your daughter. Just like your daughter is dear, similarly Priyanka Gandhi is also the daughter of the country. She always comes to you like a daughter. There is room for everyone in her heart,” he said among the people seeking support for the Gandhi family.

He further said, “Whenever someone has abused Sonia Gandhi, Congress government was formed. The way the Chief Minister of Assam abused her in Delhi. I think abusing a daughter causes ‘sarvanash’ (annihilation). The one who took care of her children and the country after the martyrdom of her husband, cannot be praised enough. She is not the daughter-in-law of the country but a daughter,” he added.



When journalists asked Pappu Yadav why are you campaigning in Rae Bareli and Amethi only? Pappu Yadav said, ”I have great affection for the Gandhi family. This family has given a lot to the country. I am needed here. That’s why I came here to campaign.”